Exciting Sports Developments Shine Across Continents

A roundup of current sports highlights includes No. 3 Iowa State facing Arizona State, the relocation of the Woods-hosted PGA Tour event to San Diego due to LA wildfires, Aryna Sabalenka aiming for a third straight Australian Open title, and Nikola Jokic's continuing triple-double success with the Nuggets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:28 IST
No. 3 Iowa State will face Arizona State for the first time as a Big 12 rival on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils enter the Big 12 after decades in the Pac-12.

The Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event hosted by Tiger Woods, relocates to San Diego from Los Angeles due to wildfires. The prestigious event, boasting a $20 million purse, will support wildfire relief efforts.

Aryna Sabalenka defends her Australian Open title against Madison Keys, seeking a historic third win, while Djokovic's injury withdraws him from the competition. In the NBA, Nikola Jokic achieves his fifth straight triple-double, cementing his status as an All-Star starter.

