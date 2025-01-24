Exciting Sports Developments Shine Across Continents
A roundup of current sports highlights includes No. 3 Iowa State facing Arizona State, the relocation of the Woods-hosted PGA Tour event to San Diego due to LA wildfires, Aryna Sabalenka aiming for a third straight Australian Open title, and Nikola Jokic's continuing triple-double success with the Nuggets.
No. 3 Iowa State will face Arizona State for the first time as a Big 12 rival on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils enter the Big 12 after decades in the Pac-12.
The Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event hosted by Tiger Woods, relocates to San Diego from Los Angeles due to wildfires. The prestigious event, boasting a $20 million purse, will support wildfire relief efforts.
Aryna Sabalenka defends her Australian Open title against Madison Keys, seeking a historic third win, while Djokovic's injury withdraws him from the competition. In the NBA, Nikola Jokic achieves his fifth straight triple-double, cementing his status as an All-Star starter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
