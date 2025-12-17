Sheinbaum Urges UN to Prevent Venezuela Bloodshed

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has called on the United Nations to intervene and prevent bloodshed in Venezuela, where tensions are increasing between the South American nation and the United States.

Speaking at a morning press conference, Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's opposition to foreign interference in Venezuelan affairs, urging the UN to take action, claiming it has not fulfilled its role in preventing conflict.

As tensions rise, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a blockade on Venezuelan oil shipments, a move condemned by Venezuela's government. Additionally, the U.S. has moved military assets into the region, further escalating the situation.

