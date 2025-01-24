PGA Tour Relocates Genesis Invitational Amid Wildfires

The PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, initially slated for Los Angeles, will now be held in San Diego at the renowned Torrey Pines Golf Course. The relocation comes as a result of the devastating wildfires affecting parts of Los Angeles.

This year's event, taking place from Feb. 13-16, will feature a $20 million purse and support Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation with a series of Los Angeles-related relief initiatives. Despite the disruption, the tournament organizers plan a return to its usual venue in Pacific Palisades by 2026.

Expressing gratitude towards San Diego for stepping in, Tiger Woods looks forward to competing in the event, where he has previously clinched eight titles. The tournament's new host city eagerly anticipates welcoming players and fans, underscoring solidarity with Los Angeles during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)