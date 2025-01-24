Left Menu

PGA Tour Relocates Genesis Invitational Amid Wildfires

The Genesis Invitational, originally set to be hosted by Tiger Woods in Los Angeles, has been relocated to San Diego's Torrey Pines Golf Course due to wildfires. Scheduled for Feb. 13-16, the event will include relief initiatives and features a $20 million purse benefiting Woods' TGR Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:33 IST
PGA Tour Relocates Genesis Invitational Amid Wildfires

The PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, initially slated for Los Angeles, will now be held in San Diego at the renowned Torrey Pines Golf Course. The relocation comes as a result of the devastating wildfires affecting parts of Los Angeles.

This year's event, taking place from Feb. 13-16, will feature a $20 million purse and support Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation with a series of Los Angeles-related relief initiatives. Despite the disruption, the tournament organizers plan a return to its usual venue in Pacific Palisades by 2026.

Expressing gratitude towards San Diego for stepping in, Tiger Woods looks forward to competing in the event, where he has previously clinched eight titles. The tournament's new host city eagerly anticipates welcoming players and fans, underscoring solidarity with Los Angeles during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025