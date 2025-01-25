Left Menu

Wrestling Federation's Temporary Home Sparks Controversy Amid Harassment Trial

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is temporarily operating from former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence due to government suspension. The move follows sexual harassment allegations against Singh, prompting the federation to plan a shift to Connaught Place. The Ministry cited operating from premises linked to Singh as reason for suspension.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has confirmed its operations are being carried out from the home of its former chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, amid a temporary arrangement due to government suspension.

The Sports Ministry suspended WFI in December 2023, amid ongoing sexual harassment allegations against Singh, a five-time BJP MP. Despite this, WFI continues to work from Singh's longstanding residence on Ashoka Road.

WFI plans to relocate to a new office in Connaught Place by Basant Panchami. The federation hopes the suspension will be lifted soon, restoring operational freedom. The Ministry's suspension partly stemmed from WFI's association with Singh's premises.

