Sinner vs. Zverev: A Clash of Titans for Australian Open Glory

Jannik Sinner aims to defend his Australian Open title against Alexander Zverev in the men's final, while the women's doubles final features Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend versus Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko. Sinner seeks to overcome distractions and Zverev hopes for a breakthrough.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:12 IST
Defending champion Jannik Sinner is set to face second seed Alexander Zverev in the men's final at the Australian Open on Sunday. Sinner, who aims to win back-to-back titles, is in peak form despite overcoming challenges both on and off the court.

In women's doubles, top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend will compete against Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko. Sinner, who defeated Alex De Minaur and rising star Ben Shelton, faces a legal hurdle as the World Anti-Doping Agency seeks a suspension.

Alexander Zverev, once a promising young talent, aims for his first Grand Slam title. Known for his powerful serve, Zverev has struggled with consistency in the past but remains optimistic about his chances under the night lights in Melbourne.

