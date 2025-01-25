Sinner vs. Zverev: A Clash of Titans for Australian Open Glory

Defending champion Jannik Sinner is set to face second seed Alexander Zverev in the men's final at the Australian Open on Sunday. Sinner, who aims to win back-to-back titles, is in peak form despite overcoming challenges both on and off the court.

In women's doubles, top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend will compete against Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko. Sinner, who defeated Alex De Minaur and rising star Ben Shelton, faces a legal hurdle as the World Anti-Doping Agency seeks a suspension.

Alexander Zverev, once a promising young talent, aims for his first Grand Slam title. Known for his powerful serve, Zverev has struggled with consistency in the past but remains optimistic about his chances under the night lights in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)