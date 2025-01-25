Left Menu

Pakistan's Cricket Stadium Revival Ahead of Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to test its renovated stadiums in Karachi and Lahore by hosting a tri-nation ODI series featuring South Africa and New Zealand. Scheduled from February 8 to 14, the series doubles as a trial for the upcoming Champions Trophy, amid scrutiny over readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:10 IST
Pakistan's Cricket Stadium Revival Ahead of Champions Trophy
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up to evaluate the renovation of its stadiums in Karachi and Lahore, scheduled for a demanding test through an upcoming tri-nation ODI series. This series, engaging cricketing heavyweights South Africa and New Zealand, will serve as a precursor to the Champions Trophy, slated for February 19 to March 9.

The official schedule, released last Saturday, marks the series finale at Karachi's National Stadium on February 14. The PCB's million-rupee investment is under the microscope, as preparations for the eight-team tournament unfold at these upgraded venues.

Enhancements at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore include increased seating capacity, modern lighting for world-class broadcasts, and improved fan engagement through digital screens. Meanwhile, Karachi's National Stadium boasts additional LED lights, new seating, and upgraded hospitality areas, setting the stage for a high-profile cricket spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025