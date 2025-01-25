Pakistan's Cricket Stadium Revival Ahead of Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up to evaluate the renovation of its stadiums in Karachi and Lahore, scheduled for a demanding test through an upcoming tri-nation ODI series. This series, engaging cricketing heavyweights South Africa and New Zealand, will serve as a precursor to the Champions Trophy, slated for February 19 to March 9.

The official schedule, released last Saturday, marks the series finale at Karachi's National Stadium on February 14. The PCB's million-rupee investment is under the microscope, as preparations for the eight-team tournament unfold at these upgraded venues.

Enhancements at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore include increased seating capacity, modern lighting for world-class broadcasts, and improved fan engagement through digital screens. Meanwhile, Karachi's National Stadium boasts additional LED lights, new seating, and upgraded hospitality areas, setting the stage for a high-profile cricket spectacle.

