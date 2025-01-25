Madison Keys Clinches Grand Slam Glory

In a remarkable show of skill, American Madison Keys dethroned top seed Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open, securing her maiden Grand Slam title. The 29-year-old achieved a 6-3 2-6 7-5 victory, becoming the fourth-oldest debut Grand Slam champion in the professional era.

Sabalenka's early double faults allowed Keys to seize control, as the American applied relentless pressure with precision shots. Despite a few setbacks, including a break, Keys capitalized on Sabalenka's unforced errors to claim the opening set.

In the final set, both players exhibited powerful serves and dynamic shots, but it was Keys who seized the crucial momentum shift, delivering a series of blistering winners to clinch the match and her first major career triumph.

