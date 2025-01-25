Left Menu

Madison Keys Shatters Records and Expectations in Australian Open Triumph

Madison Keys claimed her first Grand Slam title by defeating top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open. Keys' victory marks her as the first woman since Serena Williams to defeat the WTA's No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players at the tournament. At 29, Keys is the oldest first-time major winner since 2015.

Madison Keys of the United States delivered a stunning performance by defeating two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final, securing her first Grand Slam title at the age of 29.

Keys' victory means she has become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2005 to defeat both of the top two ranked WTA players, a feat she achieved by overcoming No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

Her victory prevented Sabalenka from achieving a third consecutive Australian Open win, a streak last accomplished by Martina Hingis. With this win, Keys, the 14th-ranked and 19th-seeded player's Slam appearance record is only behind Flavia Pennetta and Marion Bartoli in achieving a major title this late in her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

