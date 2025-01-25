Shubman Gill Shines with Century but Punjab Falls to Karnataka in Ranji Clash

In a compelling Ranji Trophy match, Punjab's opener Shubman Gill dazzled with a century, albeit in a losing cause against Karnataka on Saturday. Despite Gill's impressive 102 runs, his team fell short, as Karnataka secured a victory by an innings and 207 runs.

Gill's standout performance included 14 boundaries and three sixes. Yet, Punjab couldn't capitalize on his efforts, ending their innings with paltry totals of 55 and 213. Karnataka, powered by Ravichandran Smaran's double century, accumulated a formidable 475 runs in their innings.

The defeat highlighted Punjab's struggle against adept bowling by Karnataka's Yashovardhan Parantap and Shreyas Gopal, each claiming three wickets. This loss places Punjab under pressure as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)