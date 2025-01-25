Spin Strangle: India's Spinners Restrict England in T20I Clash
England faltered to Indian spinners in the second T20I, managing only 165/9. Jos Buttler stood out with a fighting 45, while Liam Livingstone and others couldn't resist the spin attack. Despite some power hitting, England's aggression was thwarted by India, highlighting spinners' control over the game.
In the second T20I clash, Indian spinners dominated as England's batters struggled, managing just 165/9. Captain Jos Buttler stood resilient with a commendable 45, but his fellow batters failed to withstand India's spin challenge.
Buttler delivered some exquisite shots, including boundaries off Arshdeep Singh. However, English players like Liam Livingstone fell to the allure of risky pull shots, which cost them dearly throughout the match.
The highlight came when spinners like Axar Patel showcased their skill, capitalizing on the wicket's grip, complicating England's batting strategy and tightening India's grip on the game as England fell short in adapting to Chennai's conditions.
