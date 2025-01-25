Left Menu

Sourav Kothari Triumphs in National Billiards & Snooker Championship Final

Sourav Kothari defeated Pankaj Advani 4-2, showcasing two century breaks, to claim victory in the National Billiards & Snooker Championship. Advani displayed resilience with impressive breaks but was ultimately outplayed. Kothari, an Arjuna Awardee, displayed exemplary skill, reflecting his top international ranking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:01 IST
Billiards maestro Sourav Kothari managed to overcome the formidable Pankaj Advani 4-2 in the nail-biting final of the National Billiards & Snooker Championship, held on Saturday.

Kothari, known for his remarkable prowess on the table, and ranked No.2 worldwide in the IBSF, delivered a stunning performance with century breaks that sealed his victory. Despite Advani's valiant effort manifesting in spectacular breaks of his own, Kothari's consistency led him to reclaim glory.

The contest witnessed both players from the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board showcasing relentless determination, with the Arjuna Awardee gaining momentum in the final sets to secure the championship despite a fiercely competitive last frame.

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

