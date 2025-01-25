MC Mary Kom Celebrates Spiritual Diversity at Maha Kumbh 2025

In a significant display of cultural appreciation, legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom lauded the Maha Kumbh 2025 during her visit to the event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their contributions to the religious gathering.

Emphasizing her respect for India's diverse traditions, Mary Kom spoke about her personal interest in exploring Hinduism. 'As a Christian, I am keen to learn more about Hindu practises. This Kumbh Mela marks a remarkable spiritual journey for me,' she declared, noting the event's role as an inclusive platform for cultural exchange.

The revered Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, has already witnessed an influx of over 10.80 crore devotees. This longstanding tradition, seen as a unifying spiritual force, invites people of all beliefs to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. With more key bathing dates approaching, the event is anticipated to attract over 45 crore pilgrims by its conclusion on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)