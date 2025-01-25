Left Menu

MC Mary Kom Celebrates Spiritual Diversity at Maha Kumbh 2025

Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom expresses admiration for Maha Kumbh 2025, praising efforts by PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. She shares her respect for diverse cultures and religions, highlighting her interest in Hinduism and the importance of such inclusive spiritual gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:31 IST
MC Mary Kom Celebrates Spiritual Diversity at Maha Kumbh 2025
MC Mary Kom (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of cultural appreciation, legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom lauded the Maha Kumbh 2025 during her visit to the event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their contributions to the religious gathering.

Emphasizing her respect for India's diverse traditions, Mary Kom spoke about her personal interest in exploring Hinduism. 'As a Christian, I am keen to learn more about Hindu practises. This Kumbh Mela marks a remarkable spiritual journey for me,' she declared, noting the event's role as an inclusive platform for cultural exchange.

The revered Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, has already witnessed an influx of over 10.80 crore devotees. This longstanding tradition, seen as a unifying spiritual force, invites people of all beliefs to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. With more key bathing dates approaching, the event is anticipated to attract over 45 crore pilgrims by its conclusion on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025