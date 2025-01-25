Left Menu

Ogier Edges Closer to Historic 10th Monte Carlo Rally Victory

Sebastien Ogier of Toyota is close to achieving a record 10th Monte Carlo Rally win after extending his lead in the season-opener to 20.3 seconds. Ogier, leading over Hyundai's Fourmaux and teammates, navigated challenging muddy stages in the French Alps. The event concludes with Sunday's final stages.

Updated: 25-01-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:41 IST
Toyota's rally ace, Sebastien Ogier, is on the cusp of clinching his historic 10th Monte Carlo Rally victory. He dominated Saturday's stages, expanding his lead to an impressive 20.3 seconds as the season kicked off.

Despite muddy conditions on the Gap's tricky terrain, Ogier managed to maintain a clear advantage over his closest rivals, including Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux and fellow Toyota driver Elfyn Evans. "It's always better to have an advantage," Ogier mentioned.

The rally concludes Sunday with three stages remaining, finalizing at Monte Carlo. Competitors will tackle the iconic Col de Turini pass among other challenges while rivals aim to salvage crucial points before the formal finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

