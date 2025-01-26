Davide Ghiotto Shatters World Record at Speed Skating World Cup

In an impressive display of athleticism, Italy's Davide Ghiotto broke the world record in the men's 10,000 metres category at the Speed Skating World Cup held in Calgary. His remarkable timing of 12 minutes 25.69 seconds on Saturday not only earned him a place in the history books but also came just before the eagerly awaited Milan-Cortina Olympic Games next year.

The previous record, set by Sweden's Nils van der Poel, stood from his thrilling victory in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Ghiotto's achievement overtook the former marker by over five pivotal seconds, showcasing his formidable skill and determination.

The 31-year-old athlete, hailing from Italy's northern region of Veneto, is no stranger to Olympic glory. He proudly took home a bronze medal at the 2022 Games and now races towards further triumphs on his home turf next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)