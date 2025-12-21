Karnataka Olympics Association Honors Sport Icons at Annual Awards

The Karnataka Olympics Association held its annual awards function on Sunday, honoring noteworthy athletes from the state. Promising badminton player Ayush Shetty and seasoned tennis player SD Prajwal Dev were among those celebrated for their contributions to sports.

A 20-year-old badminton sensation, Shetty claimed victory at the US Open Super 300 tournament in June, ending India's title drought in the BWF World Tour by defeating Canada's Brian Yang. Prajwal, who has represented India in the Davis Cup 2024, expressed his aspirations to compete in upcoming tournaments in Bengaluru, Bangkok, and Vietnam.

Young golfing star Pranavi Urs, who recently became the first Indian woman to clinch a title in a mixed field at the IGPL Invitational Mumbai, was also recognized. Additional honorees included shooter Divya TS and hurdler Unnathi Ayyappa. The event at Lok Bhavan was graced by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and other prominent officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)