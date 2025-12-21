Left Menu

Karnataka Olympics Association Honors Sport Icons at Annual Awards

The Karnataka Olympics Association celebrated top athletes at their annual awards event, recognizing Ayush Shetty, SD Prajwal Dev, Pranavi Urs, among others, for their sporting achievements. The event was attended by prominent political figures. These athletes have excelled in badminton, tennis, golf, shooting, and hurdling both nationally and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:36 IST
Karnataka Olympics Association Honors Sport Icons at Annual Awards

The Karnataka Olympics Association held its annual awards function on Sunday, honoring noteworthy athletes from the state. Promising badminton player Ayush Shetty and seasoned tennis player SD Prajwal Dev were among those celebrated for their contributions to sports.

A 20-year-old badminton sensation, Shetty claimed victory at the US Open Super 300 tournament in June, ending India's title drought in the BWF World Tour by defeating Canada's Brian Yang. Prajwal, who has represented India in the Davis Cup 2024, expressed his aspirations to compete in upcoming tournaments in Bengaluru, Bangkok, and Vietnam.

Young golfing star Pranavi Urs, who recently became the first Indian woman to clinch a title in a mixed field at the IGPL Invitational Mumbai, was also recognized. Additional honorees included shooter Divya TS and hurdler Unnathi Ayyappa. The event at Lok Bhavan was graced by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and other prominent officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025