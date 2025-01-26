Matias Rojas Salvages Draw for River Plate in Opening Primera Division Clash

In a dramatic start to the Argentine Primera Division, River Plate's Matias Rojas delivered a critical late goal to secure a 1-1 draw against Platense. The visitors found themselves trailing early after goalkeeper Franco Armani's mishap transformed an Ignacio Vazquez effort into an own goal.

Despite dominating possession, Marcelo Gallardo's team struggled to penetrate Platense's strong defense during the first half, with goalkeeper Juan Pablo Cozzani proving a formidable opponent, notably thwarting Manuel Lanzini's shot.

Persistence paid off as substitute Matias Rojas capitalized on a defensive error by Cozzani, nodding the ball into an unguarded net three minutes before the final whistle, procuring River Plate's first point of the new season.

(With inputs from agencies.)