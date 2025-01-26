Left Menu

Matias Rojas Salvages Draw for River Plate in Opening Primera Division Clash

River Plate managed a 1-1 draw against Platense in their Argentine Primera Division opener, thanks to Matias Rojas' late goal. A mistake by River's goalkeeper Franco Armani had initially handed the lead to Platense, but Rojas seized a poor clearance opportunity to secure a point for River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 08:21 IST
In a dramatic start to the Argentine Primera Division, River Plate's Matias Rojas delivered a critical late goal to secure a 1-1 draw against Platense. The visitors found themselves trailing early after goalkeeper Franco Armani's mishap transformed an Ignacio Vazquez effort into an own goal.

Despite dominating possession, Marcelo Gallardo's team struggled to penetrate Platense's strong defense during the first half, with goalkeeper Juan Pablo Cozzani proving a formidable opponent, notably thwarting Manuel Lanzini's shot.

Persistence paid off as substitute Matias Rojas capitalized on a defensive error by Cozzani, nodding the ball into an unguarded net three minutes before the final whistle, procuring River Plate's first point of the new season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

