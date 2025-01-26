Padma Shri: Inspiring a New Generation of Indian Footballers

IM Vijayan, one of India's most celebrated footballers, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award. At 55, Vijayan continues to contribute to the sport as the assistant commandant in the Malabar Special Police and as director of the Kerala Police Football team. He also leads the technical committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Upon receiving the honor, Vijayan expressed his happiness, thanking football fans across the nation for their support. "Recognizing my services is immensely satisfying," he mentioned to the AIFF. He aims for his recognition to inspire young athletes to pursue football, hoping it leads to growth and passion for the sport nationwide.

Vijayan's footballing journey began in 1991, and he became a dominant figure for the Indian national team, known as the Blue Tigers, until his retirement in 2003. With a record of 39 international goals, he formed a formidable strike duo with Bhaichung Bhutia. His accolades include the Arjuna Award and three AIFF Player of the Year titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)