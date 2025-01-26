Left Menu

Padma Shri: Inspiring a New Generation of Indian Footballers

IM Vijayan, a renowned Indian footballer and former captain, receives the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the sport. Serving as an inspiration, he expresses hope that this honor will motivate young talent. Vijayan, a three-time AIFF Player of the Year, dedicated his award to football fans across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:19 IST
Padma Shri: Inspiring a New Generation of Indian Footballers
IM Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

IM Vijayan, one of India's most celebrated footballers, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award. At 55, Vijayan continues to contribute to the sport as the assistant commandant in the Malabar Special Police and as director of the Kerala Police Football team. He also leads the technical committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Upon receiving the honor, Vijayan expressed his happiness, thanking football fans across the nation for their support. "Recognizing my services is immensely satisfying," he mentioned to the AIFF. He aims for his recognition to inspire young athletes to pursue football, hoping it leads to growth and passion for the sport nationwide.

Vijayan's footballing journey began in 1991, and he became a dominant figure for the Indian national team, known as the Blue Tigers, until his retirement in 2003. With a record of 39 international goals, he formed a formidable strike duo with Bhaichung Bhutia. His accolades include the Arjuna Award and three AIFF Player of the Year titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025