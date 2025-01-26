Left Menu

SSP Chawrasia Tops Indians at Philippine Open

SSP Chawrasia emerged as the top Indian golfer, finishing Tied-31st at the Smart Infinity Philippine Open on the Asian Tour. With a final-round score of one-under 69, Chawrasia completed the event at two-under 268. Julien Sale secured his first Asian Tour win, while other Indians finished in various other positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:08 IST
In a commendable performance, seasoned golfer SSP Chawrasia claimed the accolade of top Indian at the Smart Infinity Philippine Open, concluding with a Tied-31st place on Sunday.

Chawrasia, a multiple-time winner on the DP World Tour, pushed through with a final-round score of one-under 69 despite a late bogey, culminating in a two-under 268 over the four-day event.

Among the other Indian contenders, Ajeetesh Sandhu finished at T-40, while Rashid Khan secured a T-43 spot. The tournament saw Julien Sale of France achieving his maiden Asian Tour victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

