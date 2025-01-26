West Indies Tightens Grip as Pakistan Stumbles in Multan Showdown

The West Indies edged closer to a series-leveling win against Pakistan, ending Day 2 of the Multan Test with the hosts on the back foot at 76/4, needing 178 more runs to clinch victory. The visitors showcased their best batting performance of the series, headlined by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's pivotal half-century and crucial lower-order contributions that set the tone.

The final session saw West Indies dominate with the ball, claiming four critical wickets, including the prized scalp of Babar Azam in the closing moments. ESPNcricinfo reported that Pakistan's chase started poorly, with both openers back in the pavilion within 16 balls. Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie each claimed a wicket, exploiting the batsmen's misjudgments of spin.

Babar Azam and Kamran Ghulam attempted to stabilize the innings, though Ghulam was dropped early. As Babar looked set, their stand was broken when Ghulam was caught attempting a lofted shot. Saud Shakeel joined Babar, but Sinclair's delivery dismissed the captain, further deepening Pakistan's woes as jubilant West Indies celebrated the key wicket.

Earlier, Brathwaite led by example with aggressive play, hitting Sajid Khan for six and dispatching boundaries off Noman Ali to counter Pakistan's spinners. Mikyle Louis faltered, but debutant Amir Jangoo supported Brathwaite, maintaining momentum even as the captain slowed just before reaching his half-century. Together, they nudged the West Indies' lead close to three figures.

Pakistan's spinners clawed back into the match, with multiple close calls and successes like Brathwaite's dismissal just before lunch. Despite setbacks, West Indies' lower order stood firm, with Tevin Imlach and Sinclair frustrating bowlers with a gritty partnership. Sajid Khan ultimately ended their resistance, wrapping up the innings at 250, leaving Pakistan a daunting target.

A disciplined West Indian bowling attack then ensured a formidable target, with Pakistan facing mounting pressure at stumps. The visitors are now poised to convert their commanding position into a sorely needed win, with the series on the line.

