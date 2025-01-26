Left Menu

West Indies Spins a Chance at Historic Victory

West Indies aims for its first test win in Pakistan in 35 years, setting a challenging target of 254 runs in the second test. Pakistan struggled at 76-4 by day’s end. West Indies hopes to build on individual player contributions and exploits of spinners despite previous test defeat.

West Indies maintained their pursuit of a historic test victory in Pakistan, setting an elusive 254-run target during the second test on Sunday.

Despite having engineered a spin-friendly wicket, Pakistan's top-order struggled once again and found themselves at 76-4 by the end of Day 2. Saud Shakeel was steady at the crease with 13 runs, alongside nightwatchman Kashif Ali on 1. They still require 178 runs for an unlikely victory on the turning pitch.

The West Indies, bolstered by contributions from spinners and batters such as Kraigg Braithwaite and Kevin Sinclair, are looking to convert this opportunity into their first win in 35 years against Pakistan, turning the tables after a heavy loss in the first test.

