Sinner's Triumph: A Streak of Glory Continues with Australian Open Win

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner clinched his third Grand Slam title, defeating Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final. Despite praise and comparison to Novak Djokovic, Zverev's quest for a major title continues. Sinner's remarkable performance extends his winning streak to 21 matches in hard-court Grand Slams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:44 IST
Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner (Photo- ATP Tour X/@ATPTourX). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner has added another feather to his cap by winning the Australian Open, securing his third Grand Slam title with a standout performance against Germany's Alexander Zverev. The victory cemented Sinner's position as a formidable force in tennis, drawing comparisons to Novak Djokovic.

Despite moments of brilliance on the part of Zverev, his bid for a Grand Slam title was thwarted once more. Zverev, who now holds a 0-3 record in Grand Slam finals, missed becoming the fifth German to claim such an honor as Sinner prevailed 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 in Melbourne.

Reflecting on the match, Zverev remarked on the challenges posed by Sinner's style, likening it to Djokovic's peak performance. While he remains determined to achieve Grand Slam success, Zverev acknowledged Sinner's dominance in various aspects of the game, admitting he was 'completely outplayed'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

