Madison Keys Shines in Australian Open Glory, Joins American Quartet in WTA Top 10
Madison Keys achieved a career-high ranking at No. 7 after winning the Australian Open, joining fellow Americans Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Emma Navarro in the WTA top 10. Jannik Sinner retained his lead on the ATP list, with Tommy Paul entering the top 10 after his quarterfinal success.
- Country:
- Australia
American tennis player Madison Keys has reached her career-best ranking once again, thanks to her Australian Open victory. The triumph puts her at No. 7 in the world, matching her personal best.
Keys, who secured her first Grand Slam title with a hard-fought win over Aryna Sabalenka, now ranks among three other American women in the WTA top 10. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner extended his dominant lead at the top of the ATP rankings.
Tommy Paul also made waves by breaking into the men's top 10 for the first time, reaching No. 9 after an impressive run in Melbourne. The rankings signal a strong American presence in the upper echelons of professional tennis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Casper Ruud: From Grand Slam Finals to Heartfelt Proposals
Hady Habib's Historic Win: A Grand Slam Breakthrough for Lebanon
Nick Kyrgios's Disappointing Grand Slam Return
Alex Michelsen's Grand Slam Breakthrough: An Unforgettable Australian Open Upset
Swiatek's Winning Playlist: Rock Beats and Grand Slam Feats