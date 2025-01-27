Left Menu

Madison Keys Shines in Australian Open Glory, Joins American Quartet in WTA Top 10

Madison Keys achieved a career-high ranking at No. 7 after winning the Australian Open, joining fellow Americans Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Emma Navarro in the WTA top 10. Jannik Sinner retained his lead on the ATP list, with Tommy Paul entering the top 10 after his quarterfinal success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 08:57 IST
Madison Keys Shines in Australian Open Glory, Joins American Quartet in WTA Top 10
Madison Keys
  • Country:
  • Australia

American tennis player Madison Keys has reached her career-best ranking once again, thanks to her Australian Open victory. The triumph puts her at No. 7 in the world, matching her personal best.

Keys, who secured her first Grand Slam title with a hard-fought win over Aryna Sabalenka, now ranks among three other American women in the WTA top 10. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner extended his dominant lead at the top of the ATP rankings.

Tommy Paul also made waves by breaking into the men's top 10 for the first time, reaching No. 9 after an impressive run in Melbourne. The rankings signal a strong American presence in the upper echelons of professional tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025