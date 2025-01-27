Madison Keys Shines in Australian Open Glory, Joins American Quartet in WTA Top 10

American tennis player Madison Keys has reached her career-best ranking once again, thanks to her Australian Open victory. The triumph puts her at No. 7 in the world, matching her personal best.

Keys, who secured her first Grand Slam title with a hard-fought win over Aryna Sabalenka, now ranks among three other American women in the WTA top 10. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner extended his dominant lead at the top of the ATP rankings.

Tommy Paul also made waves by breaking into the men's top 10 for the first time, reaching No. 9 after an impressive run in Melbourne. The rankings signal a strong American presence in the upper echelons of professional tennis.

