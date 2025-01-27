Jannik Sinner: Tennis Star Channeling Djokovic

Jannik Sinner's latest triumph at the Australian Open solidified his burgeoning reputation in the tennis world. The 23-year-old Italian secured his third Grand Slam title, prompting comparisons to tennis legend Novak Djokovic from runner-up Alexander Zverev.

Zverev noted Sinner's remarkable ability to dominate hard courts, likening his gameplay to Djokovic's during his prime. Sinner's performance at major finals stands at an impeccable 3-0, including a U.S. Open victory.

Sinner, alongside his coaches, remains committed to refining his skills, aspiring to reach the elite ranks akin to Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal. Despite facing a pending doping appeal, Sinner's focus is unwavering, with an eye on continued improvement and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)