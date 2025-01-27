Left Menu

Jannik Sinner: Tennis Star Channeling Djokovic

Jannik Sinner has won his third Grand Slam, drawing comparisons to Novak Djokovic. His consistent play and formidable court presence, reminiscent of Djokovic, have earned him respect. Sinner continues to evolve under the guidance of his coaches, aiming to further refine his game.

Updated: 27-01-2025 10:54 IST
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jannik Sinner's latest triumph at the Australian Open solidified his burgeoning reputation in the tennis world. The 23-year-old Italian secured his third Grand Slam title, prompting comparisons to tennis legend Novak Djokovic from runner-up Alexander Zverev.

Zverev noted Sinner's remarkable ability to dominate hard courts, likening his gameplay to Djokovic's during his prime. Sinner's performance at major finals stands at an impeccable 3-0, including a U.S. Open victory.

Sinner, alongside his coaches, remains committed to refining his skills, aspiring to reach the elite ranks akin to Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal. Despite facing a pending doping appeal, Sinner's focus is unwavering, with an eye on continued improvement and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

