Left Menu

Uttarakhand Hosts 38th National Games, Showcasing Emerging Talent in 32 Disciplines

The 38th National Games commence in Uttarakhand, featuring emerging athletes from 38 teams in 32 disciplines. The event, opened by PM Modi, spans seven venues and includes sports like athletics and shooting. Alongside traditional games, demonstration sports will feature. Notable athletes will be absent, but shooters will participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:29 IST
Uttarakhand Hosts 38th National Games, Showcasing Emerging Talent in 32 Disciplines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI

The 38th National Games are set to commence in Uttarakhand, providing a platform for emerging athletes across 32 disciplines. Thousands of competitors are expected to participate in the event, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The Games, featuring approximately 10,000 athletes and officials from 38 teams, are considered one of the largest sporting events in terms of participant numbers. While missing some top international stars, the Games will showcase sports such as athletics, swimming, and shooting across seven cities, including Dehradun and Haridwar.

This year's Games hold special significance for Uttarakhand, marking its 25th anniversary as a state. The event hopes to elevate the region’s status as a sporting hub, with 'Mauli,' inspired by the state bird, Monal, as the mascot. Notably, Maharashtra looks to maintain its top position in the medal tally, sending a large contingent to compete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025