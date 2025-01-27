Uttarakhand Hosts 38th National Games, Showcasing Emerging Talent in 32 Disciplines

The 38th National Games are set to commence in Uttarakhand, providing a platform for emerging athletes across 32 disciplines. Thousands of competitors are expected to participate in the event, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The Games, featuring approximately 10,000 athletes and officials from 38 teams, are considered one of the largest sporting events in terms of participant numbers. While missing some top international stars, the Games will showcase sports such as athletics, swimming, and shooting across seven cities, including Dehradun and Haridwar.

This year's Games hold special significance for Uttarakhand, marking its 25th anniversary as a state. The event hopes to elevate the region’s status as a sporting hub, with 'Mauli,' inspired by the state bird, Monal, as the mascot. Notably, Maharashtra looks to maintain its top position in the medal tally, sending a large contingent to compete.

(With inputs from agencies.)