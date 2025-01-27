West Indies Triumph: Historic Spin Win in Pakistan

In a thrilling conclusion to the second test, West Indies spun out Pakistan for 133 runs, achieving a remarkable 120-run victory on a challenging pitch in Pakistan. The win not only leveled the series but also marked a historic first test win in Pakistan for the West Indies in over 34 years.

Jomel Warrican's left-arm spin proved decisive as he claimed 5-27, dominating Pakistan and helping his team secure their first test victory in the country since 1990. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite lauded the effort of his young team, highlighting the significance of this momentous win.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood pointed to the errors in allowing West Indies' tailenders too many runs, acknowledging the need for strategic improvement. Despite this setback, Pakistan remains committed to their spin pitch strategy, which had previously brought them three home wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)