Mark Zuckerberg Faces Trial Over Instagram and WhatsApp Monopoly Claims
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in an antitrust trial regarding claims that Meta monopolized the social media market. Emails revealed Zuckerberg had considered separating Instagram due to antitrust concerns. The trial examines Meta's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, focusing on their impact on competition.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stand in an antitrust trial where the company faces allegations of monopolizing the social media market. An email presented in court showed Zuckerberg once contemplated spinning off Instagram due to antitrust fears.
Further discussions revealed Zuckerberg believed big-tech firms might perform better post-breakup. The trial assesses whether Meta, which bought Instagram and WhatsApp, did so to stifle competition, raising concerns about social media monopoly.
The case scrutinizes Meta's competitive tactics, as the company defends its acquisitions amid claims that these moves neutralized rivals within the tech industry. The trial, overseen by US District Judge James Boasberg, continues to unveil the dynamics of social media dominance.
