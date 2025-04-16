Left Menu

Unity in Action: India-Uzbekistan Engage in Joint Military Drill 'DUSTLIK-VI'

The sixth edition of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise 'DUSTLIK-VI' commenced in Pune, focusing on developing interoperability against terrorism. The exercise will cover joint multi-domain operations involving the Jat regiment and Uzbek Army, enhancing defence cooperation and bilateral relations between the two nations.

  • Country:
  • India

The sixth edition of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise 'DUSTLIK-VI' kicked off in Pune this week, marking a significant step in fostering interoperability between the two nations' armed forces in counterterrorism operations.

Taking place from April 16-28 at the Foreign Training Node in Aundh, Maharashtra, the exercise involves 60 Indian personnel from the Jat regiment and the Indian Air Force, alongside members of the Uzbekistan Army. The focus is on practicing joint multi-domain sub-conventional operations in semi-urban settings, emphasizing responses to terrorist actions.

Beyond enhancing operational skills, 'DUSTLIK-VI' aims to share tactics, techniques, and procedures for joint operations, strengthening camaraderie and defence cooperation. By integrating technological and logistical elements, including drones and helicopters, the exercise is poised to deepen bilateral defense relations, officials noted.

