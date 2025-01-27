Ups and Downs: Indian Tennis Rankings Shake-Up

India's Sumit Nagal has fallen out of the coveted ATP top-100 singles rankings after a challenging string of performances. Following 10 consecutive months within the top-100 after his initial breakthrough, Nagal slipped to number 106.

The demanding Tour circuit saw Nagal struggle, winning only three main draw matches across 18 tournaments post-Wimbledon 2024. This slip has significant implications for direct entries into major tournaments like Grand Slams, which provide substantial prize earnings.

Meanwhile, veteran Rohan Bopanna dropped from the doubles top-20, unable to defend crucial Australian Open points. As India approaches the Davis Cup World Group I Play-off against Togo, changes in rankings highlight the fluctuating fortunes of Indian tennis players.

(With inputs from agencies.)