Left Menu

Ups and Downs: Indian Tennis Rankings Shake-Up

Sumit Nagal drops out of ATP top-100 after 10 months due to poor performance, while Rohan Bopanna falls from the doubles top-20 following an Australian Open exit. The two players, along with others, form part of India's fluctuating tennis rankings amid upcoming Davis Cup challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:01 IST
Ups and Downs: Indian Tennis Rankings Shake-Up
Sumit Nagal
  • Country:
  • India

India's Sumit Nagal has fallen out of the coveted ATP top-100 singles rankings after a challenging string of performances. Following 10 consecutive months within the top-100 after his initial breakthrough, Nagal slipped to number 106.

The demanding Tour circuit saw Nagal struggle, winning only three main draw matches across 18 tournaments post-Wimbledon 2024. This slip has significant implications for direct entries into major tournaments like Grand Slams, which provide substantial prize earnings.

Meanwhile, veteran Rohan Bopanna dropped from the doubles top-20, unable to defend crucial Australian Open points. As India approaches the Davis Cup World Group I Play-off against Togo, changes in rankings highlight the fluctuating fortunes of Indian tennis players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025