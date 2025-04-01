Feliciano Lopez Extends Davis Cup Leadership Until 2027

Feliciano Lopez, a four-time Davis Cup champion, will maintain his role as tournament director of the prestigious men's team competition's knockout stage until 2027, as announced by the International Tennis Federation on Tuesday.

Lopez, aged 43, successfully managed the Final 8 in Malaga during 2023 and 2024, and he will continue to oversee the tournament for the next three editions, slated to be held in Italy. 'I'm honoured that the ITF has put its trust in me for the event's long-term future and I'm excited to work on it in Italy for the next three years, starting in Bologna this November,' Lopez, the former world number 12, remarked in a statement.

The 2025 Final 8 will take place from November 18-23, with hosts Italy aiming for their third Davis Cup title in a row. They will be joined by seven other countries following the second round of qualifying in September.

