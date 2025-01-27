Left Menu

Marseille Mayor Condemns Offensive Banners as Nice Wins 2-0

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan criticized offensive banners from Nice supporters during a match against Marseille, urging LFP officials to address such incidents. One banner contained racist remarks, while another targeted ex-Nice player Neal Maupay. Additionally, homophobic chants briefly halted the game, which Nice won 2-0.

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan has expressed strong condemnation against offensive banners displayed by Nice supporters during the recent match against Marseille, urging French league officials to take definitive action.

One provocative banner, revealing a racially charged message, drew particular ire from Payan. His dissatisfaction was vocalized on X, his plea accentuated with an image of the problematic banner.

Further controversy arose with another banner aimed at former Nice player Neal Maupay, alongside homophobic chants from supporters, causing the game to pause temporarily. Despite the tensions, Nice managed to secure a 2-0 victory.

