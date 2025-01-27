Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: A Record-Breaking Year in Test Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024. Bumrah claimed 71 wickets in 13 matches, returning from a back injury to make significant contributions in keeping India competitive. He excelled on both home and away grounds, setting multiple records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:19 IST
Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has been honored with the title of ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024, collecting a remarkable 71 wickets across 13 matches with a jaw-dropping average below 15. His extraordinary performance placed him well ahead of his peers.

After a return to Test cricket in late 2023 from a back injury, Bumrah dominated the pitch with an average of 14.92. His performance was crucial in keeping India competitive in the ICC World Test Championship, although the team eventually fell short.

Bumrah's incredible form saw him surpass fellow nominees like Harry Brook and Joe Root. Jasprit Bumrah expressed his honor at receiving the award, emphasizing the collective effort and support of his team. He awaits the announcement for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for men's Cricketer of the Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

