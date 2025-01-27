Left Menu

Bumrah and Mandhana Shine at ICC Awards

Jasprit Bumrah won the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for his outstanding performances, capturing 71 wickets at an average of 14.92. Smriti Mandhana claimed the women's ODI award after scoring 747 runs in 2024, contributing significantly to India's cricket achievements in international competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:40 IST
Bumrah and Mandhana Shine at ICC Awards
Jasprit Bumrah Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have added new accolades to their illustrious careers, dominating this year's ICC awards.

Bumrah, noted for his remarkable bowling abilities, was named the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year after a stellar performance over the past 12 months. During this period, he took 71 wickets, leading India to monumental victories against formidable opponents such as England and Bangladesh. His 32 wickets in the Australia series earned him the Player of the Series award, marking him as a key player in India's Test triumphs.

Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, bolstered India's cricket success on the women's side by clinching the Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. Mandhana's consistent batting prowess saw her accumulate 747 runs, including four centuries, establishing her as a leading force in women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025