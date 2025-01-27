Bumrah and Mandhana Shine at ICC Awards
Jasprit Bumrah won the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for his outstanding performances, capturing 71 wickets at an average of 14.92. Smriti Mandhana claimed the women's ODI award after scoring 747 runs in 2024, contributing significantly to India's cricket achievements in international competitions.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have added new accolades to their illustrious careers, dominating this year's ICC awards.
Bumrah, noted for his remarkable bowling abilities, was named the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year after a stellar performance over the past 12 months. During this period, he took 71 wickets, leading India to monumental victories against formidable opponents such as England and Bangladesh. His 32 wickets in the Australia series earned him the Player of the Series award, marking him as a key player in India's Test triumphs.
Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, bolstered India's cricket success on the women's side by clinching the Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. Mandhana's consistent batting prowess saw her accumulate 747 runs, including four centuries, establishing her as a leading force in women's cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rohit Sharma to Return to Domestic Cricket Amidst Test Cricket Speculation
Jasprit Bumrah: A Record-Breaking Year in Test Cricket
Azmatullah Omarzai: ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024
Jasprit Bumrah Crowned ICC Men's Test Cricketer of 2024
Azmatullah Omarzai: Afghanistan's Cricketing Sensation Named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year