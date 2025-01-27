Bumrah and Mandhana Shine at ICC Awards

Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have added new accolades to their illustrious careers, dominating this year's ICC awards.

Bumrah, noted for his remarkable bowling abilities, was named the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year after a stellar performance over the past 12 months. During this period, he took 71 wickets, leading India to monumental victories against formidable opponents such as England and Bangladesh. His 32 wickets in the Australia series earned him the Player of the Series award, marking him as a key player in India's Test triumphs.

Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, bolstered India's cricket success on the women's side by clinching the Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. Mandhana's consistent batting prowess saw her accumulate 747 runs, including four centuries, establishing her as a leading force in women's cricket.

