Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji Trophy After a Decade: A Boost for Domestic Cricket

In a significant move that underscores the Board of Control for Cricket in India's renewed focus on domestic cricket, former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is poised to play in the Ranji Trophy after an absence of over a decade. Kohli will train with the Delhi team on Tuesday, ahead of their clash against Railways starting January 30, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

His decision to re-enter the domestic fray comes as the BCCI enforces a stringent policy mandating the participation of national stars in domestic matches. Kohli has been spotted practicing alongside former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar, according to reports from ESPNcricinfo. This return could offer a boost to India's premier domestic tournament and serve as a learning opportunity for emerging players.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is set to bolster Karnataka's squad for their imminent encounter against table-toppers Haryana. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was sidelined due to an elbow issue, has been cleared by the BCCI's medical team and will make his return, strengthening Karnataka with a complete squad. Also marking comebacks are Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna who have returned from international duties. Additionally, the young Assam captain, Riyan Parag, is fit for the final round against Saurashtra, post a shoulder injury recovery. These developments promise exciting matchups in the concluding Ranji Trophy rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)