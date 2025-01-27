National Games 2024: A Platform for Emerging Athletes in Uttarakhand

The 38th National Games are set to commence in the picturesque hill state of Uttarakhand, offering a platform for emerging athletes to shine across a variety of sports disciplines. While many established stars will be absent, the event will witness participation from thousands of competitors, highlighting young and promising talents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the Games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. This 18-day spectacle will encompass 32 sports disciplines, including Olympic events and traditional games, spread across seven venues, with Dehradun as the primary location.

With 10,000 athletes and officials participating, the National Games stand as a massive sporting congregation. Although the event's impact on international success remains debatable, Uttarakhand celebrates hosting the Games as it marks its 25th year of creation, spotlighting the state's rich cultural heritage and natural charm.

(With inputs from agencies.)