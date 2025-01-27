Left Menu

National Games 2024: A Platform for Emerging Athletes in Uttarakhand

The 38th National Games are set to begin in Uttarakhand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the 18-day event. Around 10,000 athletes from 38 teams will compete in 32 disciplines across seven venues. The Games aim to promote emerging talent, despite the absence of many established stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:54 IST
National Games 2024: A Platform for Emerging Athletes in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 38th National Games are set to commence in the picturesque hill state of Uttarakhand, offering a platform for emerging athletes to shine across a variety of sports disciplines. While many established stars will be absent, the event will witness participation from thousands of competitors, highlighting young and promising talents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the Games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. This 18-day spectacle will encompass 32 sports disciplines, including Olympic events and traditional games, spread across seven venues, with Dehradun as the primary location.

With 10,000 athletes and officials participating, the National Games stand as a massive sporting congregation. Although the event's impact on international success remains debatable, Uttarakhand celebrates hosting the Games as it marks its 25th year of creation, spotlighting the state's rich cultural heritage and natural charm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025