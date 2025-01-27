Virat Kohli's Fierce Drive: From Domestic Cricket to Fierce Rivalry

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina lauded Virat Kohli for his extraordinary passion and unwavering determination to win, which made him a delight to field alongside. Raina, in an exclusive talk with Star Sports, highlighted Kohli's 'always on' attitude and described him as a motivational presence in the dressing room.

Raina emphasized that Kohli's different mindset and relentless pursuit of excellence make him a key figure during challenging times, inspiring others with his energy during fielding practices. According to Raina, Kohli's background from North India influences his resilient mindset, refusing to accept defeat easily.

Meanwhile, Kohli gears up for his potential first Ranji Trophy appearance since 2012 with Delhi, underlining the BCCI's push for international stars' participation in domestic cricket. His recent training with Sanjay Bangar has caught attention on social media, especially as he aims to address a notable slump in his Test statistics since 2020.

Despite a challenging period in Test cricket, Kohli's record of 11,479 runs in 155 First-Class matches highlights his enduring class. The final round of Ranji Trophy matches precedes India's ODI series against England, providing Kohli a crucial platform to regain form and confidence ahead of international duties.

In the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, Kohli accumulated 751 runs with an average of 32.65, reflecting a slight decline in his performance. As India braces for another challenging season, all eyes remain on Kohli, hoping for a resurgence in his illustrious cricketing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)