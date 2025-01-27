Shan Masood's Fiery Response to Criticism: A Test Series Debacle

In a fiery exchange at a post-match press conference, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood took on a journalist who questioned his autonomy in decision-making and speculated about his future role with the team. Pakistan faced disappointment on home soil, failing to clinch the series against the visiting West Indies.

The series, which ended in a draw, saw the hosts fall short with an emphatic 120-run defeat, leaving Pakistan at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings. With nine losses in 14 matches, the pressure is mounting on Masood and the team amidst increasing scrutiny.

Masood defended his leadership, stating inaccuracies in the journalist's assertions and affirming the Pakistan Cricket Board's authority in decision-making. He emphasized respect for players and underscored their commitment to achieving results for Pakistan, despite the recent setback. The upcoming months will be crucial to see if Masood continues as captain in the next Test Championship cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)