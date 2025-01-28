Morocco Set for Glamorous Africa Cup of Nations Kickoff

Morocco is gearing up to host the Africa Cup of Nations this December, with nine stadiums spread across six cities selected for the high-profile tournament.

The final match will be held at Rabat's Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, capable of accommodating 69,500 spectators. This venue will also host the tournament's opening match and one semi-final, alongside the newly renovated Tangier stadium.

Looking ahead, Morocco has ambitious plans for a 115,000-seater stadium near Casablanca in preparation for World Cup 2030, co-hosted with Spain and Portugal. The project, expected to cost up to $500 million, represents Morocco's forward-thinking approach to sports infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)