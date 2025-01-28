Left Menu

Morocco Set for Glamorous Africa Cup of Nations Kickoff

Morocco is preparing nine stadiums across six cities to host the Africa Cup of Nations finals in December. Rabat's Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah will host the final. The country aims to upgrade its stadiums for both this tournament and the 2030 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:14 IST
Morocco Set for Glamorous Africa Cup of Nations Kickoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco is gearing up to host the Africa Cup of Nations this December, with nine stadiums spread across six cities selected for the high-profile tournament.

The final match will be held at Rabat's Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, capable of accommodating 69,500 spectators. This venue will also host the tournament's opening match and one semi-final, alongside the newly renovated Tangier stadium.

Looking ahead, Morocco has ambitious plans for a 115,000-seater stadium near Casablanca in preparation for World Cup 2030, co-hosted with Spain and Portugal. The project, expected to cost up to $500 million, represents Morocco's forward-thinking approach to sports infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025