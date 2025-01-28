New Coaching Dynamics and Suspensions Shake Up Sports World

In a whirlwind of developments, the Dallas Cowboys have unveiled Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach. Reports suggest Matt Eberflus may join him as defensive coordinator, reshaping the team's leadership under owner Jerry Jones.

Meanwhile, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler faces indefinite suspension after an unapproved absence. This marks Butler's third suspension this month, following earlier penalties for actions deemed harmful to the team.

In other updates, Aaron Glenn came full circle, becoming the New York Jets' head coach, while injuries and strategic signings unfold across the NHL and NFL, notably with the Islanders and Ravens adjusting their rosters.

(With inputs from agencies.)