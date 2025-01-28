Left Menu

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar has parted ways with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal by mutual consent after a short, underwhelming tenure marked by injury. The Brazilian forward played only seven matches before sustaining a knee injury during a World Cup qualifier. Reports suggest Neymar may return to Santos in Brazil.

Neymar has officially ended his stint with Al-Hilal by mutual consent, the Saudi Pro League champions announced. The Brazilian star's departure follows a less-than-impressive tenure at the club, largely affected by injuries.

The 32-year-old forward, Brazil's top scorer, was sidelined by a knee injury during October 2023's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, which has hindered his ability to perform at his highest level.

Al-Hilal's statement on social media confirmed the termination of Neymar's contract, after the player appeared in only seven matches following his transfer from Paris St Germain for approximately 90 million euros. Reports indicate Neymar might be eyeing a return to his first club, Santos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

