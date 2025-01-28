Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Spectacular Ranji Trophy Return After 12 Years

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli begins training for his long-awaited Ranji Trophy return with the Delhi team after a 12-year hiatus. Kohli will play against Railways on January 30. His return highlights the push for domestic cricket by top players following a tough international tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:23 IST
Virat Kohli's Spectacular Ranji Trophy Return After 12 Years
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has commenced training with the Delhi cricket team, marking a much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years. Kohli will be seen in action against Railways starting January 30, a significant moment as he revisits the prestigious domestic tournament last played in 2012.

Kohli was punctual, arriving at the Arun Jaitley Stadium at 9 am, and participated in a team huddle and warm-up sessions before engaging in a brief 15-minute football game with his teammates.

The presence of the cricket superstar, currently experiencing a dip in form, seemed to invigorate the team, most of whom were meeting him on the field for the first time. The practice session was overseen by Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh, as the team prepares for an exciting season ahead.

The return to domestic cricket also sees top Indian players, including ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, aligning with their Ranji teams following a challenging Test tour of Australia. The BCCI has urged players to prioritize domestic cricket when their international commitments allow.

Despite mixed results from returnees like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, standout performances have been seen from Ravindra Jadeja, who achieved a remarkable 12-wicket haul for Saurashtra, and Shubman Gill, who scored a century for Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025