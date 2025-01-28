Virat Kohli's Spectacular Ranji Trophy Return After 12 Years

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has commenced training with the Delhi cricket team, marking a much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years. Kohli will be seen in action against Railways starting January 30, a significant moment as he revisits the prestigious domestic tournament last played in 2012.

Kohli was punctual, arriving at the Arun Jaitley Stadium at 9 am, and participated in a team huddle and warm-up sessions before engaging in a brief 15-minute football game with his teammates.

The presence of the cricket superstar, currently experiencing a dip in form, seemed to invigorate the team, most of whom were meeting him on the field for the first time. The practice session was overseen by Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh, as the team prepares for an exciting season ahead.

The return to domestic cricket also sees top Indian players, including ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, aligning with their Ranji teams following a challenging Test tour of Australia. The BCCI has urged players to prioritize domestic cricket when their international commitments allow.

Despite mixed results from returnees like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, standout performances have been seen from Ravindra Jadeja, who achieved a remarkable 12-wicket haul for Saurashtra, and Shubman Gill, who scored a century for Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)