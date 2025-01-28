Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji Trophy: A Domestic Cricket Revival

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli surfaced at Delhi's practice sessions this Tuesday, ahead of the Elite Group D Ranji Trophy clash against Railways, set for Thursday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Returning to the domestic scene after a significant hiatus, Kohli sharpened his skills in the nets, intensifying preparation for the eagerly awaited match. Delhi's coach, Sarandeep Singh, earlier verified Kohli's participation in the squad for the Railways showdown.

This resurgence in domestic involvement follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recent directive, emphasizing the participation of top international players in home-grown tournaments. Social media buzzed with images and videos of Kohli undergoing rigorous training with former national and RCB batting coach, Sanjay Bangar, over the past few days.

As the Ranji Trophy's final matches wrap up by February 2, just days before India's three-match ODI series against England kicks off in Nagpur, Kohli is poised to further his already impressive First-Class statistics of 11,479 runs at an average of 48.23 and a strike rate of 55.96. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, cleared by the BCCI's medical panel, gears up for Karnataka's critical match against Haryana in Bengaluru, having been sidelined due to an elbow niggle. His presence adds to a full-strength lineup alongside Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna, fresh from their Australia tour. In parallel, young gun Riyan Parag, now fit, is set to lead Assam against Saurashtra in their final league match.

(With inputs from agencies.)