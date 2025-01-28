Homegrown Icon: Virat Kohli's Return to Delhi's Cricket Ground

Virat Kohli made a much-awaited return to Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, reuniting with his first-class cricket team after a gap of over a decade. His appearance was met with excitement as teammates, coaches, and fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the cricket icon.

During his three-hour stint at the ground, Kohli interacted with his former teammates and mentors, reliving fond memories. The ex-India captain indulged in some practice sessions and shared valuable advice with aspiring players, reminding them to showcase their signature Delhi spirit on the field.

Despite the passage of time, Kohli's connection with the team and the game remained strong. As he prepared for the upcoming Champions Trophy, Kohli cherished the opportunity to reconnect with his roots, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

