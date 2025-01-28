Left Menu

Lyon Part Ways with Coach Pierre Sage Amid Lackluster Performance

Olympique Lyonnais has dismissed head coach Pierre Sage following a lackluster streak of five winless matches. Despite a past success leading to Europa League qualification, recent results have forced the club's hand. Assistant staff have also been suspended pending further decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:44 IST
Lyon Part Ways with Coach Pierre Sage Amid Lackluster Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Olympique Lyonnais announced the dismissal of head coach Pierre Sage after enduring a streak of five winless matches across various competitions.

Lyon's struggles include being placed sixth in Ligue 1 and an early exit from the French Cup against a fifth-tier team. Despite previously securing Europa League qualification, recent performances have pressured the club to part ways with Sage.

Assistant staff members Jamal Alioui, Rui Lemos, Denis Valour, and Remy Vercoutre have also been suspended. Lyon will play against Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025