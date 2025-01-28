Lyon Part Ways with Coach Pierre Sage Amid Lackluster Performance

Olympique Lyonnais announced the dismissal of head coach Pierre Sage after enduring a streak of five winless matches across various competitions.

Lyon's struggles include being placed sixth in Ligue 1 and an early exit from the French Cup against a fifth-tier team. Despite previously securing Europa League qualification, recent performances have pressured the club to part ways with Sage.

Assistant staff members Jamal Alioui, Rui Lemos, Denis Valour, and Remy Vercoutre have also been suspended. Lyon will play against Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)