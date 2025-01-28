High-Stakes Showdown: Soorma vs. Shrachi Rarh Bengal in HIL 2024-25
As the HIL 2024-25 reaches its peak, Soorma Hockey Club braces for an intense clash against leaders Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. With semi-final positions at stake, both teams aim to solidify their standings. Soorma hopes to replicate their past victory and advance further in the league.
As the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 heads into its decisive phase, the Soorma Hockey Club is preparing for a crucial face-off against the table-leading Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on Wednesday. With semi-final spots still in contention among the top five teams, this match is pivotal for both sides.
The Tigers hold the top of the points table with 18 points from nine games, boasting six wins against three losses. Key players Rupinder Pal Singh and Jugraj Singh have stood out for the Tigers, scoring five and eight goals respectively, highlighting the need for Soorma to tighten their penalty corner defense.
Occupying the third spot, Soorma has accumulated 17 points with four wins, two shootout victories, two losses, and one shootout defeat. Reflecting on their January 20 victory over the Tigers, achieved through goals by Prabhjot Singh and Maninder Singh, Head Coach Jeroen Baart praised the team's resilience. Baart expressed confidence ahead of the upcoming match, recognizing the Tigers' formidable strength but asserting trust in his team's preparation and disciplined defense.
