Bumrah's Record-Breaking Year: ICC's Best Cricketer Accolade

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year after a remarkable 2024, dominating across cricket formats with unrivaled skill and consistency. Bumrah's stellar performances included a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup triumph and outstanding Test and ODI achievements.

Updated: 28-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:32 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a defining moment for Indian cricket, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah clinched the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year. His achievement came after a record-breaking 2024, dominating both Test and T20 formats with outstanding skill, precision, and relentless consistency.

Bumrah, 31, was earlier this week recognized as the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year. His achievements spanned across formats, with notable performances such as being instrumental in India's T20 World Cup win, with 15 crucial wickets, and becoming the fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets.

The ICC highlighted Bumrah's amazing journey in 2024, with a record 907 points in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings, cementing his status as a premier fast bowler. His humility and determination continue to inspire, as he remains grounded amidst accolades and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

