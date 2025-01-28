India's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's determined bid to host the 2036 Olympics, aiming to enhance the nation's sports sector significantly. He spoke passionately about this ambition during the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games.

Modi stated, "We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights." He emphasized the benefits that hosting the prestigious event would bring to multiple sectors, notably improving facilities for athletes.

India's intention to host the 2036 Games was previously declared at the International Olympic Committee's 2023 session in Mumbai, with the Indian Olympic Association formally expressing interest. Modi highlighted sports as crucial for the country's development, describing it as a "beautiful portrait of 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat'."

(With inputs from agencies.)