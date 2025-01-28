Left Menu

India's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced India's determined efforts to secure the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics, highlighting the potential benefits for the nation's sports sectors. At the 38th National Games, he emphasized how such an achievement could elevate Indian sports to unprecedented levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:03 IST
India's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's determined bid to host the 2036 Olympics, aiming to enhance the nation's sports sector significantly. He spoke passionately about this ambition during the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games.

Modi stated, "We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights." He emphasized the benefits that hosting the prestigious event would bring to multiple sectors, notably improving facilities for athletes.

India's intention to host the 2036 Games was previously declared at the International Olympic Committee's 2023 session in Mumbai, with the Indian Olympic Association formally expressing interest. Modi highlighted sports as crucial for the country's development, describing it as a "beautiful portrait of 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat'."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025