Mumbai Dominate Chennai in Thrilling Pickleball Showdown

Mumbai Pickle Power secured a 3-1 victory over Chennai Super Champs, while Bengaluru Jawans narrowly beat Dilli Dilwale 3-2 in the World Pickleball League. Key players like Katerina Stewart and Jack Foster significantly contributed to their teams' successes with standout performances in singles and doubles matches.

Mumbai Dominate Chennai in Thrilling Pickleball Showdown
Mumbai Pickle Power triumphed over Chennai Super Champs with a decisive 3-1 victory, extending Chennai's winless streak in the World Pickleball League. An exciting day of matches showcased formidable strategies and thrilling contests among the participating teams.

In a tight match-up, Bengaluru Jawans edged past Dilli Dilwale 3-2 after a dramatic comeback spearheaded by Katerina Stewart. Stewart's impressive skill in the women's singles proved pivotal as she dominated Alexa Schull, winning 34-5, leveling the score 2-2, and setting her team on the path to victory in the mixed doubles.

The men's singles saw Bengaluru's Jack Foster overpowering Eduardo Irizarry with a commanding 27-10 win, setting the tone for the rest of the match. Meanwhile, Mumbai's victory was highlighted by Mihae Kwon's critical win in the women's singles and the powerful duo of Sabrina Mendez and Glauka Carvajal Lane succeeding in the women's doubles, securing a win over Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

