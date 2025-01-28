Historic Fastest Goal Overshadowed by Dramatic Shootout in Hero Hockey League

Jacob Anderson set a new record in the Hero Hockey India League by scoring the fastest goal in history within 20 seconds. Yet, this achievement was not enough for Hyderabad Toofans as they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Team Gonasika, succumbing to a 1-3 defeat in the ensuing shootout on Tuesday.

In an exhilarating start, Anderson capitalized on a defensive error swiftly, and Tim Brand and Amandeep Lakra increased the tally by the 25th minute. However, Team Gonasika displayed resilience as Victor Charlet scored twice, and Araijeet Singh Hundal added another, equalizing the match before dominating in the penalty shootout, Hockey India League reported.

The match saw relentless action with both teams exchanging blows. Despite Anderson's early record-breaking strike and maintaining a lead, the Toofans couldn't hold off a determined Gonasika. Oliver Payne's brilliant saves during the shootout sealed the Toofans' fate, leaving them in suspense about their semifinal spot until Wednesday's matches.

