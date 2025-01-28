Left Menu

Historic Fastest Goal Overshadowed by Dramatic Shootout in Hero Hockey League

Jacob Anderson's historic fastest goal in 20 seconds couldn't secure victory as Hyderabad Toofans drew 3-3 with Team Gonasika, followed by a 1-3 shootout loss. Despite leading, Toofans were pegged back with goals from Charlet and Hundal, ultimately succumbing to Payne's heroics in the shootout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:15 IST
Team Gonasika secures a win. (Photo- HIL Media). Image Credit: ANI
Jacob Anderson set a new record in the Hero Hockey India League by scoring the fastest goal in history within 20 seconds. Yet, this achievement was not enough for Hyderabad Toofans as they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Team Gonasika, succumbing to a 1-3 defeat in the ensuing shootout on Tuesday.

In an exhilarating start, Anderson capitalized on a defensive error swiftly, and Tim Brand and Amandeep Lakra increased the tally by the 25th minute. However, Team Gonasika displayed resilience as Victor Charlet scored twice, and Araijeet Singh Hundal added another, equalizing the match before dominating in the penalty shootout, Hockey India League reported.

The match saw relentless action with both teams exchanging blows. Despite Anderson's early record-breaking strike and maintaining a lead, the Toofans couldn't hold off a determined Gonasika. Oliver Payne's brilliant saves during the shootout sealed the Toofans' fate, leaving them in suspense about their semifinal spot until Wednesday's matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

