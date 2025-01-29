Rory McIlroy's Humorous Advice to Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy humorously advised Scottie Scheffler, who is returning to golf after hand surgery following a cooking accident. McIlroy jestingly suggested Scheffler should hire a chef, given his earnings. The incident postponed Scheffler's 2025 PGA Tour start. McIlroy initially hoped for a more intriguing backstory.
Rory McIlroy offered Scottie Scheffler a humorous piece of advice as the latter prepares to return to the PGA Tour after recovering from hand surgery. The world number one had punctured his hand on broken glass during a Christmas Day cooking mishap.
McIlroy jestingly remarked that, with Scheffler's substantial earnings, employing a chef would be wiser than cooking oneself. Scheffler's 2025 season was delayed due to the incident, but he's set to compete in the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Initially, McIlroy hoped for a more sensational story behind Scheffler's injury as he expressed relief about Scheffler's recovery, jokingly adding, "get a chef."
(With inputs from agencies.)