Rory McIlroy's Humorous Advice to Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy offered Scottie Scheffler a humorous piece of advice as the latter prepares to return to the PGA Tour after recovering from hand surgery. The world number one had punctured his hand on broken glass during a Christmas Day cooking mishap.

McIlroy jestingly remarked that, with Scheffler's substantial earnings, employing a chef would be wiser than cooking oneself. Scheffler's 2025 season was delayed due to the incident, but he's set to compete in the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Initially, McIlroy hoped for a more sensational story behind Scheffler's injury as he expressed relief about Scheffler's recovery, jokingly adding, "get a chef."

