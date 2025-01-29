Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Big Moves and Record Viewership

The latest sports news includes the Tampa Bay Rays' stadium decision, Sacramento Kings' potential trade of De'Aaron Fox, Cowboys hiring Matt Eberflus, Warriors retiring Andre Iguodala's jersey, Chiefs-Bills record viewership, 2025 'MLB The Show' cover stars, Eagles' coach strategy revisiting, Singapore Tennis Open results, 2025 Super Bowl details, and Cubs acquiring Ryan Pressly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 05:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Tampa Bay Rays remain uncertain about proceeding with a $1.3 billion stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida, despite previous excitement and local government bond approval.

The Sacramento Kings may trade star point guard De'Aaron Fox before the trade deadline, as he reportedly has a preferred destination in mind ahead of 2026 free agency.

Other notable sports updates include Matt Eberflus' hiring by the Dallas Cowboys, Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement by the Warriors, a viewership record for the Chiefs-Bills AFC title game, and the Cubs' acquisition of Ryan Pressly from the Astros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

