Sports Highlights: Big Moves and Record Viewership

The Tampa Bay Rays remain uncertain about proceeding with a $1.3 billion stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida, despite previous excitement and local government bond approval.

The Sacramento Kings may trade star point guard De'Aaron Fox before the trade deadline, as he reportedly has a preferred destination in mind ahead of 2026 free agency.

Other notable sports updates include Matt Eberflus' hiring by the Dallas Cowboys, Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement by the Warriors, a viewership record for the Chiefs-Bills AFC title game, and the Cubs' acquisition of Ryan Pressly from the Astros.

(With inputs from agencies.)